Hyderabad: Bandi Sanjay Kumar slams government for short supply of PPEs to doctors

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar criticised the State government for not showing empathy towards doctors and other medical staff fighting to save lives of corona positive patients.

In a statement on Monday, the Karimnagar MP said it is unfortunate to see that the government doctors deciding to resign for not getting necessary facilities like protective kits while attending emergency duties.

He said it is the time for the State government to boost the morale and confidence of doctors and cautioned against delay in providing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to health staff will hit the very image of the government.

He demanded the State government to immediately supply medical protection kits to doctors working in the government hospitals, ICU and isolation wards.

The BJP MP said that it is disappointing that some officials are citing the World Health Organisation (WHO) for not providing the kits to doctors and denying minimum necessary facilities to them.

He reminded that the Centre had announced lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and issuing advisories and protocols in providing necessary facilities, medical equipment for the emergency services.

"It is unfortunate to know that the State government is delaying necessary steps at a time when people, political parties are extending their support to the Centre and State government in the fight against the coronavirus," he added.

Ensuring the safety of doctors extending emergency services in the State is the responsibility of every one of us, he said.