Hyderabad: BDL observes Atmanirbhar Bharat week, new facilities inaugurated

BDL observes Atmanirbhar Bharat week, new facilities inaugurated
BDL observes Atmanirbhar Bharat week, new facilities inaugurated 

Highlights

The Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), a Government of India Enterprise under the Ministry of Defence is observing ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Week’ from August 7 to 14 2020

Hyderabad: The Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), a Government of India Enterprise under the Ministry of Defence is observing 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Week' from August 7 to 14 2020.

Several events have been lined up during the week. BDL has set up Surface-Mount Technology (SMT) facility. BDL has also established 'High Performance Computing facility' of 43 Teraflop capacity in pursuit of realization of Atmanirbhar Bharat in Defence industry.

Surface-Mount Technology (SMT) is a method for producing electronic circuits in which the components are populated directly onto the surface of printed circuit boards (PCBs). An electronic device so made is called a surface-mount device (SMD).

The 'High Performance Computing facility', set up at BDL will facilitate in conducting the Aerodynamic and Structural analysis at a faster rate.

New facilities were inaugurated by BHVS Narayanamurthy, Distinguished Scientist & Director, RCI, DRDO at BDL, Kanchanbagh Unit, Hyderabad on Friday in the presence of Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd), CMD, BDL, Directors and senior officials of the Company at BDL, Kanchanbagh Unit, Hyderabad.

