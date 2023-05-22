Hyderabad: Begin works of LB Nagar TIMS from May 26 says Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy

Hyderabad : Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy has instructed officials and work agencies to commence construction of the 1000-bed Super Specialty Hospital at LB Nagar starting from May 26.

During a comprehensive review meeting held at the R&B office in Erramanzil, the minister discussed the progress of Warangal Multi Super Specialty Hospital, TIMS Hospitals at LB Nagar, Alwal, and Sanathnagar with various stakeholders including government hospital representatives, construction companies, and architects. The minister emphasized the need for thorough completion of technical aspects before his visit to the site on May 26 to assess the progress of the project.

The minister inquired about the construction progress of the Alwal 1200 Bed Government Super Specialty Hospital and urged the work agency to initiate construction activities. He also examined the structural designs of the Sanathnagar Super Specialty Hospital and announced his field-level inspection of both Alwal and Sanathnagar Hospitals on May 29.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to providing improved medical services to even the underprivileged, the minister emphasized the construction of super specialty hospitals equipped with advanced technology and comprehensive facilities.

During the meeting, the minister reviewed the construction progress of the Warangal Super Multi Specialty Hospital and scrutinized the structural designs through visual presentations. He stressed the adherence to construction plans for the main building blocks and directed the officials to expedite the construction process and allocate sufficient manpower. The minister announced his visit to the Warangal Hospital site on June 22, urging the officials and work agency to work diligently and ensure the completion of the hospital within the fixed deadline set by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

He emphasized that the successful completion of this massive program would bring satisfaction to all those involved and contribute to better medical care for the underprivileged. The work agency and R&B officials were directed to prioritize the welfare of the poor and ensure they are not burdened with medical treatment.