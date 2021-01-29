Hyderabad: BJP MLA Raja Singh sentenced to one year imprisonment

BJP MLA Raja Singh has been sentenced to one-year imprisonment by Nampally court in connection with the assault and threatening police in 2015.

MLA Raja Singh attacked the police when the latter tried to disrupt the 'Beef Festival' at Osmania University in 2015. A case was registered against the MLA at Bollaram police station. The Nampally court which investigated the case found the MLA guilty and convicted him.

Raja Singh called upon the BJP leaders to stage a protest against organizing Beef Festival at Osmania University on December 10, 2015. However, the police arrested him on 'preventive basis' to avoid any breach in law and order situation when the MLA is said to have attacked the police alleging that police were working as per the rules of state government.