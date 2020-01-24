Hyderabad: BJP workers celebrate Netaji jayanthi in Kukatpally

Kukatpally: Medchal-Malkjagiri district BJP unit president Madhavaram Kantha Rao on Thursday attended the 123rd jayanthi of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in the party office, here, and paid glowing tributes to him. Addressing the party activists on the occasion, Rao recalled Bose's clarion call to the people to offer their blood in return for the country's freedom which moved them to take a step on the path to liberation of India from the clutches of the British.

The BJP leader described Netaji as a committed patriot who inspired the people with the call 'think not what the country has given to me, but what you can offer to it', by setting up the Azad Hind Force, which terrorized the British rulers. 'His slogan had given birth to the inspiring words 'Jai Hind', Rao remarked.



Vijeeth Varma, Padmayya, Venugopal, Nagaraju, Vinod, Uday and Ramu were present.