Hyderabad: Bogies detached from Goods train, accident averted
A goods train on its way from Vijayawada to Kazipet met with a major accident near K Samudram in Mahabubabad district.
Hyderabad: A goods train on its way from Vijayawada to Kazipet met with a major accident near K Samudram in Mahabubabad district. The link between the Goods Guard bogie and another bogie broke between K Samudram and Intikanne railway stations. As a result, the Goods Guard bogie and the engine went in one direction, while the other bogie remained behind.
The alert guard immediately informed the loco pilot. The loco pilot stopped the train after travelling a kilometre. It then backed up, attached the link with the separated bogies, and continued on its way.
This is the latest in a series of train accidents that have occurred in India in recent weeks. On June 2, three trains collided at Bahanaga Bazar Railway Station in Odisha. There were no casualties in that accident, but it caused significant damage to the trains involved.
The Indian Railways has ordered an investigation into the latest accident. It is not yet clear what caused the link between the two bogies to break. However, the railways have said that they are taking steps to improve safety on their network