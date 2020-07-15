Hyderabad: Bonalu photo exhibition launched

Hyderabad: Dr Kakunuri Suryanarayana Murthy launched bonalu photo exhition at Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Mandiram in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Bonalu photos of past 71 years were kept in the Photo Exhibition. Earlier, Kakunuri Suryanarayana Murthy performed Archana Puja to the presiding deities of Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Mandiram. Temple committee felicitated him with a shawl and a garland.

Temple committee president G Rajaratnam, secretary K Dattatreya, organising secretary S P Kranthi Kumar, members M Krishna, G Kannaiah lal, Chetan Suri, G Raju, Basawaraju, M Vinod and others were also present.