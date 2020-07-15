X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Hyderabad: Bonalu photo exhibition launched

Dr Kakunuri Suryanarayana Murthy launched bonalu photo exhition

Dr Kakunuri Suryanarayana Murthy launched bonalu photo exhition 

Highlights

Dr Kakunuri Suryanarayana Murthy launched bonalu photo exhition at Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Mandiram in Hyderabad on Wednesday

Hyderabad: Dr Kakunuri Suryanarayana Murthy launched bonalu photo exhition at Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Mandiram in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Bonalu photos of past 71 years were kept in the Photo Exhibition. Earlier, Kakunuri Suryanarayana Murthy performed Archana Puja to the presiding deities of Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Mandiram. Temple committee felicitated him with a shawl and a garland.

Temple committee president G Rajaratnam, secretary K Dattatreya, organising secretary S P Kranthi Kumar, members M Krishna, G Kannaiah lal, Chetan Suri, G Raju, Basawaraju, M Vinod and others were also present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X