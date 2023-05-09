Hyderabad: BRS broke trust of ‘Sonia Amma’

Hyderabad: Touching an emotional chord, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Monday said, it is nine years since “Sonia Amma” took a tough decision to carve a new state knowing well that Congress would lose power because she cared for the aspirations of the people of Telangana. But the BRS government had cheated the people of the state and turned it into their ‘Jagir.’

She said the state is now going to polls in the next few months and it is time when people should evaluate the performance of the BRS government. She said the state government takes claim for others’ programmes and feels that they are the Jagirdars. It has failed to fulfil the aspirations of people. The main demands of water, funds and jobs are still a mirage. Since 2014, 8,000 farmers committed suicides while those close to the ruling party got jobs, water and funds. "On an average three farmers committed suicide,” she alleged.

Addressing the Yuva Sangarshana rally on Monday, Priyanka said giving slogans like ‘Bye Bye KCR, Bye Bye Modi’ will not help. “People should seriously think whether the present government had fulfilled the promises it had made while raking up sentiments and continues to do so during every election,” she said.

Priyanka Gandhi said data indicates that the school enrolment has gone down and even the allocation for education in the state budget has been reduced.

“Even when serious incidents like paper leak of TSPSC exams take place, the government has not taken any action against anyone. KCR promised jobs to every family and unemployment dole, where is it?” she asked.



“Hence, she said it is your responsibility to pack off the government which had cheated you. You need to make a conscious decision to really bid ‘bye bye’ to KCR and bring Congress to power,” she said. Priyanka said she was moved to see the affection people had for Indiraamma even 40 years after her assassination. “You are seeing Indira Gandhi in me and this puts tremendous responsibility on me. I have to weigh every word that I speak,” she said. She said she would be coming to the state often and would interact with people more and more.