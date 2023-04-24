Hyderabad: BRS meet at Sambhajinagar today

Hyderabad : Between now and the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, the war of words between the BRS and the BJP is set to reach a new high.

With Union Home Minister Amit Shah making certain strong comments against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his government, and a statement that the BJP would do away with Muslim reservations, the BRS chief, party sources say, will not only give a befitting reply to Amit Shah but also expose how the BJP-led Central government had ruined the country in his address at a public meeting on Monday at Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad). The meeting would be held at the Jabinda Ground at the Beed Bypass Road. The BRS sources said that about 50 corporators are likely to join the pink party at this meeting.

A team of BRS leaders who have been working to make the meeting a success have taken necessary measures to deck up the city with pink flags and hoardings explaining BRS schemes like Mission Kakatiya, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, etc.



The BRS leaders, including MLA A Jeevan Reddy and MP BB Patil, have been overseeing the arrangements for the meeting. Jeevan Reddy said the BRS has been getting good response from the people in the Marathwada region as this is the place where maximum farmers' suicides had taken place. The BRS will take forward its slogan 'Abki Baar Kisan Sarkar', the party leaders said.

They said the BRS was expecting a crowd of about one lakh people. The party expects that several leaders representing various parties in nine Assembly constituencies would join the BRS on Monday.