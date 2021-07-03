Hyderabad: Businessman kidnapped in LB Nagar, set free later

A businessman has been kidnapped here under LB Nagar police station limits. The assailants also stole lakhs worth timber from the Kaif Traders Wood shop of the victim after turning off the CC cameras.

The police suspected that a dispute in the financial transactions resulted in the incident. The police said that the assailants set free the victim at Medchal. It was learned that the businessman later flew to Nagpur. The incident came to light on Friday after the police arrested the 10 people involved in the incident.