Hyderabad cab drivers launch ‘No AC’ protest over low fares

Hyderabad: Cab drivers in Hyderabad have initiated a ‘No AC’ protest, turning off air conditioning in their vehicles to highlight financial struggles caused by low fares and rising operational costs. The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) is spearheading the movement, urging authorities and ride-hailing companies to address their concerns.

The protest, involving drivers affiliated with Ola, Uber, and Rapido, aims to draw attention to diminishing per-kilometre earnings. Drivers have placed placards inside their cabs explaining the campaign to passengers, stating that they cannot afford to run air conditioning due to unsustainable fare structures. They have also requested tips from passengers who wish to have the AC turned on. A widely shared image of one such placard has amplified the campaign online.

Cab drivers argue that commission rates charged by ride-hailing platforms, sometimes as high as 25 per cent per ride, are severely cutting into their earnings. Additionally, they claim that discounts offered to passengers are not compensated by the companies, resulting in financial losses. Rising fuel prices, vehicle maintenance expenses, insurance premiums, and loan repayments have further added to their economic burden.

The union has put forward demands, including an increase in base fares to reflect inflation and operational costs. They are also calling for a reduction in the commission deducted by ride-hailing companies, as well as greater transparency in fare calculations and discount policies.

The protest has sparked mixed reactions online, with many social media users criticising the move. Some accused drivers of unfairly burdening customers with their financial issues, while others questioned why the union was not advocating for delivery workers facing similar challenges.

A section of users ridiculed the protest, arguing that Hyderabad already has some of the highest airport cab fares in the country. Others suggested that passengers opt for public transport instead of supporting the drivers’ demands.

This is not the first time cab drivers in South India have resorted to such measures. In April 2024, Hyderabad witnessed a similar ‘No AC’ protest, but it resulted only in temporary fare adjustments. In December, transport workers in Chennai protested against bike taxis, citing unfair competition. Tamil Nadu also saw a large-scale strike in October 2023, with over 1.2 lakh cab drivers demanding government intervention in regulating fares and ride-hailing services.

Despite the backlash, Hyderabad’s cab drivers remain firm in their stance, pressing for higher fares and better working conditions. Whether ride-hailing companies will respond with fare revisions or other measures remains to be seen.