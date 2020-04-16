Hyderabad: Cases double within 4 days in Charminar zone

Hyderabad: Following deaths of two old women, enquiries and screening by officials saw the number of Covid positive cases surge by 31 to cross 100 within a short time in the Old City. With this, GHMC and medical and health department officials are on the edge to contain the spread of the dreaded virus in different localities across the Old City.

In a bid to stop the virus in its tracks, GHMC Charminar Zone officials have brought more areas under containment zones, taking the number to 39 in the southern part of city. According to reports, recently the death of 70-year-old woman in Hafeez Baba Nagar brought to the fore 14 positive cases who came into contact with her. Later on April 11, the death of a 65-year old women in Talabkatta prompted the health officials to conduct sample studies on 40 persons of whom 17 tested positive, which is the highest number of patients detected in a single family. As the cases keep rising day-by-day in Old City, the GHMC Charminar Zone ramped up barricading and turned several areas into Covid-19 containment zones.

Cases double in 4 days

When The Hans India reporter visited Talabkatta, it was observed that the entire stretch of 3 km from Edi Bazar to Victoria Hotel in Moghalpura, including bylanes, was blocked and barricaded. "The positive cases in Charminar zone were 57 till Saturday and now it touched 119. The entire Talabkatta area is rounded up. We are visiting all containment zones every day and taking all precautions to control the pandemic's spread," said an official. He added that all suspect cases were being referred to Government Nizamia General Hospital and those testing positive were being sent to Gandhi Hospital.

Talabchanchalam division Corporator Nasreen Sultana said that for last two days the entire area, including all house and shops in bylanes, is being disinfected by the GHMC to control corona spread. Government Nizamia Hospital officials say there were 172 suspected cases were referred to the hospital and of them 13 persons including an infant, who tested positive, were sent to Gandhi Hospital. Most of the patients hail from Talabkatta, Malakpet, Chandrayangutta, Bhavaninagar and Bahadurpura.