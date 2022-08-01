Hyderabad: CDMA visits Shamshabad, takes stock of mosquito drive

Hyderabad: As part of the 'Every Sunday 10 Minutes at 10 am' programme initiated by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to combat mosquito breeding in vulnerable points in the city and suburban areas, the Commissioner and Director Municipal Administration N Satyanarayana IAS, on Sunday visited the Shamshabad municipality and inspected several areas and individual houses.

The CDMA inspected the open areas and roof buildings to ascertain what precautions are being taken up by the municipality as a whole and people in their individual capacity to prevent mosquito breeding. He advised people to ensure that no stagnant water should remain in houses, over the roofs and their surroundings as it would turn into breeding ground of mosquitoes which causes serious health issues.

He also inspected the historic Firangi Nala-an irrigation nerve line connecting various water bodies from Shankarpally to Musi River on the course and said to have been turned into a vulnerable mosquito breeding point especially during monsoon season.

The officials, accompanied by the C&D Municipal Administration, poured oil balls into Firangi Nala. Ward Councillors K Bharatamma and Pushpalata besides Commissioner Shamshabad Municipality Mohd Saber Ali municipal staff were present at the occasion.