Hyderabad: Central subsidies to farmers better than K Chandrashekar Rao Rythu Bandhu says G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad : Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, G Kishan Reddy on Sunday lashed out at the State government and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao leaving the farmers to their fate.

Addressing media here, he said farmers in the State have been bearing the brunt of crop losses due to the unseasonal rains in the recent past.

However, CM KCR has left the governance to the advisors and left the farmers to their fate. But, going to neighbouring Maharashtra makes tall claims of improving the farmers' lives in Telangana. Kishan Reddy said the Central subsidy to the farmers is more than Chief Minister giving to farmers under Rythu Bandhu in the State.

Telangana government has left farmers to their fate while the Centre is coming to their rescue. He said that the Centre footing Rs 18,254 per acre per farmer annually on fertiliser subsidy.

Though fertiliser prices are skyrocketing in the international market due to the Russia -Ukraine conflict and the recession, PM Narendra Modi's government is not putting any additional burden on farmers by increasing the fertiliser prices.

"Whenever the fertiliser prices goes up in the international market, the union cabinet is meeting and increasing the subsibdy to ensure that farmers are not burdened," he added.

However, CM KCR has cheated farmers without delivering his promise to provide free fertilisers.

The BRS chief is not standing on his word in his state and going to neighbouring Maharashtra and bosting about making tall claims of working for the farmers' betterment in Telangana. CM KCR has opened a branch in Maharashtra and is busy dialling all and sundry asking to join the BRS party.

Kishan Reddy said that the subsidies by the Centre are constructive support extended that would increase production, benefitting farmers, society and the country.

He said that it was the Centre which gives subsidies on tractors, and agriculture implements and bears the bills of procurement of paddy.

However, when the Centre gave subsidies on tractors, it was cornered by the BRS leaders and their kith and kin, and snatched away them in several mandals of the state have been reported.

He said that the State government has not fulfilled its commitment to supplying rice under the procurement target agreed with the Centre for the agriculture seasons of Kharif and Rabi of even 2021-22. This is despite the Centre giving several extensions to complete the procurement target.

He said officials from every state in the country attend the meetings convened by the Centre to finalise the procurement. But, it was irresponsible conduct that only officials from Telangana were not attending such meetings, he added.

He said that CM KCR talks tall about doing great for the farmers. But, he had no time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi come to the State to inaugurate the Ramagundam Fertilizers factor revived with Rs 6,180 crore, he said.