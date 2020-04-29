Hyderabad: Central team visits GHMC control room

Hyderabad: The Inter Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), headed by Additional Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti Arun Baroka, inspected the Control Room set up at the GHMC head office on Tuesday. It enquired about the functioning of control room and also randomly telephoned the field officers to know the situation on ground.



The central team extended its tour for one day on Tuesday and spent considerable time in the Covid-19 control room. OSD Anuradha explained in detail its functions 24/7, supply of food to the needy with the help of Hare Krishna Foundation, getting feedback and tracking health condition of people in home quarantine people, etc. The team members on their own found out from field officers how they were resolving the issues of people, particularly, in containment zones. The members also learnt about how the control room was able to tie up with Annapurna mobile canteens to feed the needy. They also sought details of coordination between departments and districts.

The central officials were informed that the control room team was working in three shifts and operates the call center on 040-21111111 with seven lines. As many as 32 ambulances are kept standby at zonal commissioner offices.

When the central team members asked about the facilities provided to the foreigners who were staying in hotels, the officials informed that they were being monitored by the tourism officials. They informed that every call received was being registered by them and suspect cases were being referred to the circle office concerned for further action. Feedback was also taken from the people who are kept in home quarantine as also from the foreigners. The officials gave a presentation to the team about the activities of ministers and GHMC. The team members expressed their happiness over the Minister KT Rama Rao dining with the sanitation, entomology and DRF staff to boost their morale.

The team later met Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar who explained about the online monitoring system and also how the cases were being monitored. The team members visited a temporary shelter home at Victoria Play Grounds where 102 migrant labours were sheltered. They talked to migrant labours on the state of facilities. The team later inspected the King Koti hospital.