Hyderabad : Centre focusing on developing vaccine for Delta variant says G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad : Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said that the Centre was making efforts for the development of a super vaccine to handle any challenges that the Delta plus virus might pose.

Addressing the media on Saturday after inaugurating the oxygen concentrators bank, launched by the Lions Club in Sitarambagh, the Union Minister said the Centre would take a call on vaccinating children below the age of 18 years, after the completion of the second phase trials.

He said some people have approached courts questioning trials on children. But, the courts have dismissed such petitions and allowed the continuation of research.

Appreciating the Lions Club for starting an oxygen bank and providing oxygen concentrators, besides taking up several social services activities, the Union Minister said that many non-governmental organisations in the country have been working along with the government to save people from Covid.

Kishan Reddy said that the Centre has improved about 1 lakh oxygen concentrators and sent the same to the States. In a record time of eight months, he said that 51,000 oxygen concentrators were made operational.

"In addition to providing masks and PPE kits to 85 countries, the Centre has augmented medical oxygen to meet the demand by deploying and running 85 oxygen expresses on the green channel.

Also, the Centre had deployed flights to expedite the distribution and supply of oxygen in different parts of the country," he added, appealing people not to spread fake news on the Delta plus variant of Covid.

Later, the Minister distributed hygiene kits and essential commodities to the people at Aghapura.