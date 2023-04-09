Hyderabad: Chain snatcher held in Abdullapurmet

Hyderabad: The chain snatching case has been increasing in Hyderabad in recent times leaving the women panicked. In one such case, the Abdullapurmet police on Saturday arrested a chain snatcher and seized gold chain worth three tolas and a bike



According to the police, the person Idetified as V Shiva Kumar (29), a financier from Yadadri-Bhongir targeted women walking alone in colonies and on a pretext of dropping them at their destinations, used to snatch their gold ornaments.

With the same modus operandi, on Friday, he had snatched the gold chain from a woman identified as Balamma at Abdullapurmet.

The police said that Ballamma registered a case on the same and a manhunt was launched and later he was arrested.