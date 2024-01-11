Hyderabad: City cooks to serve T delicacies to Ram devotees at Ayodhya

Hyderabad: As the ‘pranpratishtha’ ceremony of the Ram Mandir approaches, a unifying spirit sweeps across the nation, with countless individuals coming forward to offer their contributions. Among these heartfelt gestures is a unique initiative to infuse a distinctive regional essence into the event. Scheduled for January 12, a team of 35 skilled culinary maestros, renowned for their expertise in Telangana’s gastronomic treasures, will journey to Ayodhya.

Their mission extends beyond mere sustenance; it is an endeavor to weave the cultural fabric of Telangana into the tapestry of this momentous occasion. With deft hands and rich traditions, these chefs will craft and serve a delectable array of Telangana’s culinary gems. The menu promises a tantalizing journey through the region’s flavors, featuring beloved classics such as curd rice (dadhojanam), lemon rice (pulihora), the sambar, and ravakesari (suji halwa).

According to members of VHP, devotees from across the country are sending vegetables, rice and other food items to Ayodhya as contributions to the grand consecration on January 22. From Telangana cooks will going to Ayodhya and be part of food distribution ceremony and serve delicacies. They include sambar, brinjal curry, alukurma. On Tuesday two trucks loaded with 40 tonnes of grocery itemsleft for Ayodhya from Hyderabad. They will reach Ayodhya on January 14.

VHP president Rama Raju said the Ram Janmabhoomi TeerthKshetra Trust plans to provide free food to around 25,000 devotees daily from January 15 till mid-March. ‘In this mission our organisation has made a small contribution. All items being sent to the trust are for 45 days. The items include 25 bags of rice, 160 oil tins, pluses and grocery items. On January 12 around 25 people will go there for distribution; 35 cooks will be part of the grand ceremony. From across the country around 35 teams will involve in food distribution; among them two teams are from Telangana.”

He said “We feel blessed to be part of this prestigious project. On humanitarian grounds, many volunteers have come forward and donated grocery items. All items are being sent from the city because the trust asked us to serve Telangana delicacies to devotees. The cooks are going to be a part of the community kitchen run by the trust.’