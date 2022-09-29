Hyderabad: City CP CV Anand overhauls force; officers get new postings

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand overhauled his force by transferring the PCs, HCs and ASIs, who worked for more than five years in Law and Order (L&O) and Traffic Police stations or seven years in L&O zone, by using the HRMS portal of the Police Department.

After the transfers, some police personnel, citing health issues and personal reasons, requested their superiors to assign new postings and a few officers from the rank of PCs to Inspectors also sought new postings. All the grievances pertaining to them were resolved and on Wednesday they were transferred to new places on their request.

SHOs, DIs and other Inspectors who have completed three years of tenure in their present postings were transferred.

In this major reshuffle, several officers working in traffic wing were also transferred and around 247 men and officers got new postings. All aspects of previous postings, performance, time spent in loop line and a 360 degree verification for SHO officers was conducted before the postings were finalised by a board of officers comprising of all Additional CPs and JT CPs.

On Wednesday, transfer orders were issued in respect to 119 PCs, 49 HCs and 34 ASIs, and seven Inspectors (SHOs), eight DIs, 10 Traffic Inspectors and 20 Inspectors of other Units and orders will be delivered to all the personnel, according to the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Basheerbagh, Hyderabad.