Hyderabad: City culinary academy wins National Budding Chef Competition

Hyderabad: City-based Culinary Academy of India has emerged the overall champion at the National Budding Chef Competition held at Auro University in Surat from February 20 to 23. Twenty three top hotel management and culinary arts colleges from across India vied for the honours to win the most coveted title of overall championship.

Each team was represented by five of their best final year students who had to compete amongst each other in various competitions such as: Kitchens of India – Authentic Regional Cooking; Liquid Flavours – Mocktail Competition; Contemporary Miniatures – Petit Fours; Vedic Cuisine – Ayurvedic Cooking Competition; International Palate – Continental Cuisine; Thematic Cake Preparation; Carving Mania – Vegetable and Fruit Carving Competition; and, Vibrant Gujrat – Farsaan and Sweets from Gujrat.

It was a nerve-biting competition till the end and every point scored mattered as it was the deciding factor for the Overall Championship. Team Brand CAI won the gold in 'Carving Mania and Vibrant Gujrat,' silver medal in 'Contemporary Miniatures,' 'Thematic Cake Preparation' and 'Vedic Cuisine' and topped the table with highest points which made it get adjudged the overall champions.

This is be the fourth time that BRAND CAI has won this title. The products and the style of presentation done by the team CAI won it accolades from the judges chef Himanshu Taneja, culinary director of Marriott Hotels Asia, and celebrity chef Gaurav. Team BRAND CAI was represented by Mounisha, Bhumika, Vimal, Pratap and Puneet, the students of the Final Year Bachelors in Culinary Arts. Chef Attique, the senior chef instructor, was the Chef de mission.