Hyderabad: City Muslims back Palestine; protest against Israel strikes in Gaza

After Friday prayers, Muslims in the city staged protests in support of Palestine and raised slogans against Israel. They beseeched the almighty in mosques across the city to end the Israel-Hamas war.



Members of Darsgah-E-Jihad-O-Shahadat (DJS) raised voice in Moghalpura, against Israel ‘atrocities’ on Palestinians in Gaza. They protested near Moghalpura Kaman where DJS president M A Majid, along with others, raised slogans in front of their office.

The protestors shouted anti-Israel slogans and condemned the strikes against the Palestinians. Holding placards, they raised slogans against the Israeli counter-offensive in Gaza. The protesters chanted ‘Gaza will never die’ and ‘Long live Palestine’.

As it was Friday, tight security was made across the city as authorities anticipated protests condemning Israeli use of force against Gaza. However, crowds at many places, including Mecca Masjid, dispersed peacefully after prayers. Special ‘duas’ were conducted at mosques to pray for Palestine.

Several silent protests were organised in the city in the aftermath of the Israel-Hamas-Hezbollah conflict. In response to the call given by Muslim organisations for observing Friday as ‘Youm-e-Dua’, Imams during their sermons and after namaz prayed for people of Gaza and Al-Aqsa mosque. The Israel flag was pasted at the entrance of various mosques and people were seen walking inside through it.