Hyderabad: City Police to issue licence to firecrackers shops

Hyderabad: For the upcoming Diwali festival, the Hyderabad city police officials issued orders for setting up shops to sell crackers. According to the police, the Deputy Commissioner of Police of the zones concerned will grant licences in accordance with the Explosives Act, 1884, and Rules 1983 (as amended in 2008) to applicants who wish to temporarily sell crackers within the jurisdiction of the Hyderabad City Police.

Any contravention would attract penal provisions and other action as stipulated under the Act and the Rules," said police officials. According to the police, in order to facilitate doing business, applicants must submit an application for a temporary licence in form AE-5 of the Explosives Rules via https://www.tspolice.gov.in or http://eservices.tspolice.gov.in .

A NOC from the Divisional Fire Officer, a land permission granted by the MCH authorities, in case of government land, and a NOC or agreement from the property owner, in case of private land, are required to be included in the application forms. Along with application forms, the store's site plan, NOC from shop's neighbours (if its a single shop inside a pucca building), and copies of any licences awarded the previous year should also be submitted.