Hyderabad: City priest & sculptor in Unique Book of World Records

Hyderabad: A city-based temple sculptor Dr Chamarti Balabhaskaran Stapathi earned a place in the 'Unique Book of World Records' for sculpting famous temples.



He is also a recipient of the Shilpa Agama Artistic Award and became world record holder for his 'masterpiece' architectural work in temples. Dr Chamarti is the first sculptor who has been certified, as he holds a collection of several tantric literature and agamas. He has designed popular temples in two Telugu States, including one at Vemulawada. He resides in a temple at Himayatnagar. Dr Chamarti said his family is of genealogical agama sadhana (temple priesthood). His father Jaggappalacharya was well-known for his work in planning temple construction and maintaining samhitas, according to agama sastra. The founder of TTD Shilpa College is a graduate and has given plans and sculpture works and advice to many temples across the country. He said, "I am glad to have a place in this outstanding record which I am dedicating to Telangana."