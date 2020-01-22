Hyderabad: City roads to brighten with strip lights

Hyderabad: City gets strip lights on selected main roads, under city beautification project. The Greater Hyderabad and Municipal Corporation (GHMC) had initiated strip lighting project in December under which around 175 electric poles in the city would be decorated with strip lighting. Already, Masab Tank, PVNR Expressway, Khairtabad flyover, Tolichowki flyover has been illuminated with beautiful strip lights.



"175 poles 0n different junctions of city will be decorated with strip-lights by the end of January. Lights installation works on two major stretches - one from JVR to Care Hospital and other from Panjagutta Circle to Jubliee Hills are underway and would be completed by the end of the week. A total of Rs 3.5 lakh budget has been spent on this project," said K Rama Chary, Assistant Engineer, GHMC, Banjara Hills. Further, Rama Chary said, "Strip lighting for each pole is costing around Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 depending on the height of the pole. The objective of the project is to enhance the beauty of the city and also to bag the best rankings in the Swachh Survekshan survey. By the end of January, The city will witness bright illumination with the latest strip lighting, led lighting and central lighting on all major main roads. NTR Marg, Raj Bhavan Road, CM Camp office road, Masab Tank and Banjara Hills Road nos. 1 2 and 3 are the major stretches gearing up for the strip lightings.

The GHMC's innovative move is partially welcomed by the citizens of Hyderabad. "It is not the darkness that is fatal, decorating poles will not save lives, it is bad roads that pose risks. Instead, the authorities must spend monies for the betterment of roads, echoed several commuters.

"A big wastage of money and resources, these lights have been seen on Dubai streets in 2004. Moreover, instead of rolling it to the pole, GHMC would have used a stick strip and run a single line from top to bottom, so that half the length of LED strip be saved and also would have glowed in right direction," said CH Venkatesh, Customer Associate, TechM.

However, citizens expressed relief from the dysfunctional streetlights, some light is better than nothing, they said.