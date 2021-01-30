Hyderabad: Classes at Osmania University to start from Monday

Classes at all the colleges affiliated to Osmania University will begin from February 1. As per the recommendation of state higher education, the university has geared up to begin classes for post graduate final year students.

Arrangements are underway to hold the lab, project work and other classes adhering to COVID-19 norms. It is known that the Osmania University has been conducting online classes for the past few months due to prevailing situation. However, the students with no internet facility, laptop and smart phones have had difficulties to join the online classes and Ph.D. students faced problems in their research work due to the closure of the campus.

With the notice from the government, the campus and the colleges affiliated to OU will be opened on Monday. Meanwhile, uncertainty prevailed over the re-opening of hostels in the campus.

On the other hand, the University of Hyderabad has already started to hold to lab work and other classes in the campus after the lockdown was lifted.