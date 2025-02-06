Live
Hyderabad: CLP Meeting Concludes, Discusses Leaders Crossing Party Line
Highlights
Hyderabad: The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting concluded in Hyderabad, where leaders discussed concerns over members crossing the party line. The meeting focused on addressing internal dissent and maintaining party discipline.
Senior leaders emphasized that any leader opposing party decisions would face strict action. They urged members to adhere to party policies and resolve any doubts or concerns through internal discussions instead of making public statements.
The leadership stressed the importance of unity and warned against actions that could harm the party's interests. The meeting also reinforced the need for collective decision-making and internal dialogue to address differences.
