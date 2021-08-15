Hyderabad: CM KCR hoists national flag at Golconda Fort, says state is developing in all sectors

The 75th Independence Day celebrations were held at the Golconda Fort in Hyderabad, Telangana. On this occasion, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao hoisted the national flag and received salutation from the Armed Forces. On this occasion, the CM KCR addressed the people and said that since the achievement of separate Telanagana, the focus has been on the development of all sectors.



Chief Minister KCR stated that there are no problems with electricity, drinking water, and irrigation in Telangana. He said that Telangana is an ideal in these fields and opined that the states are taking Telangana as an inspiration and adopting the policies.

CM KCR expressed concern that there are still inequalities in the country and emphasized the need to review the progress of the country. He said that a loan waiver will be implemented for farmers in Telangana from tomorrow for 3 lakh people.

In seven years, Telangana has become number one with sustainable economic development, said CM KCR. He said after the formation of Telangana, the state has made significant progress in agriculture.