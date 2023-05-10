Hyderabad: Commission for Backward Classes chief Hansraj Ahir reviews implementation of OBC mandate

Hyderabad : BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman said here on Tuesday that the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) chairman Hansraj Ahir has informed the State government officials to send names of BC communities to the commission to recommend their inclusion in the Central OBC list.

Speaking to the media he said the NCBC chairman had reviewed the implementation of reservations in various Central government organisations and the State departments.

Telangana has already passed a resolution in the State assembly for inclusion of 40 BC communities in the Central list. However, the same has been pending and it needs to be sent through due process to the NCBC. The Centre, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is positive in including the BC communities in different States which are not yet included in the Central list of OBCs.

Once the list is sent, the NCBC chairman has assured to recommend the same for inclusion, Laxman added.

Earlier, Hansraj Ahir reviewed the implementation of OBC reservations in filling of posts in the Central government organisations, like Hyderabad Central University and others. The Central university has already completed filling about 3,000 posts in mission mode and filling the remaining vacancies.

The NCBC chairman has asked both the Central and the State departments to take corrective steps necessary in the implementation of norms related to the OBC mandate.