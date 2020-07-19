Hyderabad: Community hall works gain pace

Hyderabad: The long pending demand for the much-needed community hall for the residents of Afzal Nagar and Padma Nagar in Old Malakpet division would finally see the light of the day soon with the construction of two community halls for organising functions.



These community halls Afzal Nagar and Padma Nagar in Old Malakpet division were sanctioned on the representation of residents given to area corporator Mohammed Saifuddin Shafi and Malakpet MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala, The MLA sanctioned Rs 50 lakh and 30 lakh respectively for the community halls from MLA funds. Recently, the corporator along with GHMC assistant engineer and work inspector inspected the ongoing construction works.

Corporator Saifuddin Shafi said "For the construction of community hall in Afzal Nagar an amount of Rs 50 lakh was sanctioned for construction of ground plus first floor, and for the community hall located in Padma Nagar an amount of Rs 30 lakh was sanctioned."

The works began in February and was supposed to be completed by June, but the lockdown for the past three months delayed the works and resumed only last week after lockdown norms were relaxed.

The corporator said that the community hall located in Afzal Nagar is being constructed in an area of 5000 sq ft, which is one of the biggest halls with a parking space in Old Malakpet division. "After the construction of hall, the locals may not suffer for organizing small functions," he added.