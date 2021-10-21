Hyderabad: Computers, air-conditioners stolen from Osmania Hospital

Burglars made away with computers, a printer and projector from the seminar hall of the Orthopedic department of Osmania General Hospital. The incident came to light on Thursday with the police disclosing the details of the case.



The police said that the burglary is suspected to have taken place on Tuesday morning when the burglars broke into the hall through a damaged door. The air-conditioner in the head of the Orthopedic department was also stolen.

The Afzalgunj police registered a case after receiving a complaint from Dr B Nagender, Superintendent of OGH and launched investigation. The police said that the department is located in the first floor of old block of hospital building where there are no CC cameras installed and also had no security guard.