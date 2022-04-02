Hyderabad: Congress alleges violation of OBC reservation in educational institutions

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress leader and AICC national spokesperson Dasoju Sravan has expressed anguish over violations in implementing reservations to OBCs with regard to education and jobs in several central universities and other higher educational institutions in the country. He called everyone to protest the injustice being meted out to OBCs by The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) and University of Hyderabad (UoH).

He added that in EFLU, there should be 63 OBC faculty members of the UGC-sanctioned strength of 238 posts. He said, however, there were only 25 OBCs working at the varsity, and never in the history of EFLU that an OBC candidate was selected for the post of Professor or Associate Professor during any direct recruitment.

"It is a complete violation of reservation policy. Not even a single OBC candidate was selected for the professor post of the eight sanctioned posts, and also for Associate Professor post of the 17 sanctioned posts for the OBCs," he informed.

Thanking the Supreme Court Bench for its kind consideration of OBC reservation in EFLU, Sravan stated that his fight would not end until the OBCs get justice in admissions and employment.

"Even today, OBCs are living like slaves and are being suppressed in many ways. If 50 per cent reservation for OBCs is implemented in legislatures, there will not be a situation where the OBCs have to beg for justice," Sravan said, while giving a call for OBCs to fight for 50 per cent quota in State legislature.