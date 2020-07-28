Hyderabad: Congress concern for democracy a sham, fumes BJP

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief Spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao said that Congress should conduct a soul-searching exercise before talking about democracy and raising slogans to protect it.

In a statement here on Monday, he said it seems the grand old party has completely forgotten its own historic legacy of decimating democracy in India throughout their 60-year dynastic regime.

Calling Congress sloganeering to save democracy is akin to 'devils reciting hymns' and questioned its credibility even to utter the word 'democracy'. Because, the Congress has made the democracy a mockery and force during the last 70 years in independent India, he added.

The imposition of Emergency by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to stay in power, imposing President's rule to dislodge opposition state government exposes how it murdered democracy, he said.

Rao criticised that Congress being a family dynasty promoting nepotism with zero democracy in its DNA has presided over by five generations of family successors is giving lectures on Democracy.

The BJP leader said the political instability in Rajasthan was the outcome of internal strife with the party that has failed to resolve the generational war within Congress. Congress can't blame BJP for its organizational and leadership mess.

Further, the grand old party can't expect the Rajasthan Governor to play along with the Congress political agenda against his constitutional and legal obligations,besides, the whims and fancies of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Congress leaders across India must rise to protect democracy and should rise against the Nehru family dynasty to save their party. Protesting against State Governor or BJP doesn't serve any purpose, as the disintegration of Congress party is imminent, said the BJP leader.