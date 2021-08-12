Hyderabad: Congress dharna on minorities' issues on August 14

Hyderabad: The Congress party is planning a massive dharna on August 14 to protest the TRS government's "failure" in addressing problems of the minorities in the State.

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, former PCC presidents N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponnala Lakshmaiah and V Hanumanth Rao, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir, ex-CLP leader K Jana Reddy, TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yashki Goud and senior leaders will participate in the dharna.

According to TPCC Minorities department chairman Shaik Abdullah Sohail, the dharna 'Aqliyaton Ki Lalkar' (minorities garjana) will be held near Indira Park from 11 am.

"Minorities, especially Muslims, have remained neglected under the TRS regime since 2014. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao made several promises to the minority communities but did not honour even one. We will expose the fake promises made by CM," he said.

Sohail said the dharna would be the first in the series of protests to be organised by the party on minorities' issues.

They would be held in the headquarters of remaining nine erstwhile (undivided) districts. Another programme will be held in September to be addressed by AICC Minorities department Chairman Imran Pratapgarhi.