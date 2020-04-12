Hyderabad: Congress Kisan Cell national vice chairman Kodanda Reddy anguished over crop damage due to rains

Hyderabad: Congress Kisan Cell national vice chairman M Kodanda Reddy on Sunday expressed concern over not addressing the farmers' issue in the State Cabinet meeting held on Saturday.

He said that farmers have suffered crop losses in 30,000 acres due to the untimely rains in the State. They had hoped that the government would address their issue.

The government should have taken steps to provide compensation to the farmers who have suffered crop losses due to the natural calamities.

The government was not coming to the rescue of the farmers who suffered due to natural calamities for the past four years, said the Congress leader.