Hyderabad: Cops book cases against lockdown violators

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police have booked nearly 3.6 lakh violators for violating the lockdown protocols and have seized nearly 6000 vehicles. According to a release from the police department, it's said that, the police personnel deployed round-the-clock in the Cyberabad jurisdiction have caught some persons for venturing out of their homes unnecessarily and have booked cases against them.

According to the official release, it's known that a total of 3,66,968 cases were booked against violators and out of these 3,58,497 are non-contact cases (which means cases booked through CCTV cameras and speed guns) whereas 8,471 cases are direct cases booked in person by the cops. A total of 3,376 two-wheelers, 747 autos and 777 cars were seized.

The Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, VC Sajjanar in the release noted, "The lockdown is being done for the betterment of society and the citizens should understand the seriousness of it rather than venturing out of their homes unnecessarily. Apart from this, we are also creating awareness programmes about the virus and are requesting people to stay home and stay safe."

"However many citizens have an illusion that their vehicles which are being seized now will be returned to them once the lockdown is lifted. But, it is not true at all. In fact, the vehicles which have been confiscated will be handed over to the respective owners only when they will appear before the courts, when the courts start functioning. Moreover, there are chances that the license of the person may be cancelled and the person may also be jailed," said a traffic inspector.