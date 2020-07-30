Hyderabad: Coronavirus pandemic helped elderly man to clear SSC exams after 33 years

Hyderabad: While people across the world are suffering due to the coronavirus, the pandemic turned out to be a great help for this 51-year-old Hyderabad man, Md Nooruddin who cleared a subject from his Class 10 after the state government declared all students pass.

Nooruddin attempted his SSC exams for the first time in 1987 and failed in a subject. Ever since then, he has taken the same exam numerous times but could not make it.

Since the Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to pass all the SSC students in the view of the coronavirus pandemic, Nooruddin was awarded a minimum of 35 marks and declared as pass. "It was in the English subject that I failed. I have been working hard for 33 years to clear the subject but I only secured 30 or 33 marks which is close to minimum pass marks of 35. As I missed the final date for the regular category, I applied for SSC open category and was told to write all the exams for which I paid Rs 3000 to register," he said.

It is known that the government gave its nod to pass all the SSC and inter students of Telangana Open School System (TOSS) and declared the results. "Finally I cleared all the exams in SSC. I prepared to write all the five exams but I have been passed without writing exams," said Nooruddin thanking CM KCR.