Hyderabad: Corporate colleges defy BIE orders, run classes during summer vacation

Hyderabad : Despite the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) declaring holidays for junior colleges in the State till June 1, few corporate colleges in the city have been conducting online classes both the for intermediate first and second years during the summer vacation. Apart from the morning and evening two-hour classes, colleges have also been conducting unit tests virtually.

Rohan, an intermediate first year student from a corporate college said that even though the SSC exams results are yet to release, colleges have been conducting full fledge classes in the name of introductory classes.

"We didn’t have any summer vacation as our college began the second-year classes immediately after the first-year exams completed. We were told that only one-hour classes will be conducted for the upcoming entrance exams but our regular classes have begun and we are forced to attend the classes as we are told that the marks for the tests conducted will be added to the final score," pointed another second-year student.

“The TSBIE recently released the new academic year calendar stating that colleges across Telangana will reopen on June 1 but like every year, corporate colleges have began classes immediately after the exams. Many students are unwillingly attending the classes. These irregularities are taking place because the Intermediate board is not taking any stringent action against the corporate colleges,” said a lecturer of Government junior college.