Hyderabad: Covid-specific insurance plans generate interest among people

Hyderabad: With spike of cases in GHMC limits and treatment shooting up to lakhs of rupees in corporate hospitals, the two new Covid-specific insurance policies announced by the Centre is generating interest among the locals here.



As many people in the country do not have a health insurance cover, the two Covid specific insurance policies--Covid Rakshak and Covid Kavach have come off as a big boon. With an affordable premium based on age of individual and duration opted, an individual can get an insurance cover upto a maximum of Rs 5 lakh.

Most of the major health insurance players in the country are in the process of finalsing the tariffs and conditions to enrol individuals, while some of them have already entered the fray.

Covid health policies are at a bigger advantage than regular health insurance policies as they cover consumables and disposables like PPEs, gloves etc which are not covered under the normal health insurance packages.

These are being used heavily during covid treatment when the patient is staying in a hospital for ten days to two weeks or beyond that. For Rs 5 lakh medical bill, the bill on PPEs and other things itself is touching one lakh or above. In regular health packages, this component is being left to the customer to bear while in Covid packages all these are covered.

Deepak Kumar, a private employee said that his parents were covered under government health insurance scheme, but since Covid is not part of that he is choosing Covid policy for them. However, people already having health insurance policies are not showing interest to subscribe to this one due to lack of finer details and the burden that they might have to face if infected with virus and admitted in a hospital for treatment.

The owner of a corporate hospital said that people need not worry about the disease and costs they might have to bear if admitted in a private hospital. He said that the corona specific insurance policies are coming for three, six and nine months period and people can opt for them.