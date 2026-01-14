Hyderabad CP condemns verbal attacks on women officers

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Sajjanar has strongly condemned attempts to damage the reputation of women through media attacks, emphasising the need for a collective societal response to such behaviour. Speaking out on the alarming trend of deliberate attacks on women officers, he described the humiliation of women in public life as a form of cruelty.

"Personal attacks on women employees are wholly unacceptable," Sajjanar remarked. "An attack on their character is an attack on their progress. A society that does not respect women jeopardises its own future. The future belongs to women," he asserted, highlighting the imperative for respect and dignity in the workplace and beyond.