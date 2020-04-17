Hyderabad: Cyber scamsters on lookout for exploiting gullible netizen donors

Hyderabad: The ongoing pandemic has taken a huge blow on every citizen irrespective of their age. In such an age where every other person around us seems to be so considerate and passionate to help each other out, there are few conmen who are out there to catch fish in the storm. These conmen are computer experts and are luring the gullible netizens to donate more through various crowd funding websites.



According to officials at CCS, they have kept a tight vigil on such websites as most of them are fake, which were created less than a month ago, only to dupe citizens. K. Praveen Kumar, an officer at CCS said that, the cyber fraudsters are luring netizens on the pretext of volunteering for social work during lockdown and gulping off the money but not providing any real service.

He noted, "The cyber fraudsters are taking advantage of the human psychology wherein a person believes that, he/she has donated for a charitable cause and assumes that his work is done. But such kind of attitude gives more room to the cyber conmen."

However there are many genuine websites which are really doing great job, but a person shall be able to spot the difference between real and fake websites of crowd funding.

A netizen shall look for, the logo of organisations and their charity numbers, regular updates, recent photos; media coverage to the campaign, high profile names attached to the campaign, transactional proofs and most importantly the website link (whether it was directed to the netizen from a genuine source or from a fake source).