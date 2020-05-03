Hyderabad: Defence forces salute Covid warriors

Hyderabad: Elaborate arrangements are being made to conduct the aerial flypasts, lighting up of ships at sea and showering flower petals on several hospitals to express gratitude to lakhs of doctors, paramedics, sanitation staff and other front-line workers engaged in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

A decision to this effect was announced by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Friday and following this, arrangements are on at the Air Force Station, Hakimpet, to shower rose petals from an helicopter on Gandhi Hospital, which has been dedicated as Covid-19 hospital, as a gesture to honour the Covid Warriors.At 9.30 am on Sunday. Group Captain (Medical) K S Raju and Group Captain Pankaj Gupta from Air Force Station, Hakimpet, have been assigned to take this responsibility in Hyderabad.

Gandhi Hospital Superintendent Dr Raja Rao has issued a circular on Saturday asking all doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, class four employees, contract and outsourcing employees involved in patient care, sanitation and security duties as well as Telangana police personnel guarding the hospital to assemble at Prof Jayashankar statue in hospital premises in full uniform. TGGDA state president (legal) Dr Praveen Pallam and Dr Subodh and Dr Ranga from local Gandhi unit of TGGDA thanked the Indian Air Force for their kind gesture.