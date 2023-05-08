Hyderabad: Dhruva Space successfully tests deployers

Hyderabad : Hyderabad-based space technology startup, Dhruva Space, announced the successful testing and space-qualification of its 3U and 6U Satellite Orbital Deployers and Orbital Link which was made possible through their inclusion onboard the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) PSLV-C55 mission, which was launched at 14:20 IST on April 22, from the first launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. This mission also has an orbital link which will be helpful in our large satellite missions.

For this mission, Dhruva Space utilised the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM), a specialised tool that enables in-orbit scientific experiments using the spent PS4 stage as an orbital platform. Due to the criticality of interfacing spacecraft with launch vehicles, Dhruva Space has developed indigenous satellite deployment systems that are compatible with the PSLV Launch Vehicle. Notably, on June 30, 2022, the company’s 1U Satellite Orbital Deployer (DSOD-1U) was successfully space-qualified onboard ISRO’s PSLV-C53. Similarly, on the PSLV-C55 mission, the company’s 3U Satellite Orbital Deployer (DSOD-3U) achieved successful deployment status shortly after launch. The 6U Satellite Orbital Deployer (DSOD-6U), designed for the storage and delayed deployment of CubeSats into Low Earth Orbit and higher orbits, concluded a successful mission with confirmation of long-duration and planned delayed deployment.

Dhruva Space has developed and demonstrated a successful space-qualified Orbital Link (DSOL) for satellite-based data relay applications. The DSOL has been designed as a configurable transceiver with the capability to provide telemetry, telecommand and control, and high-speed payload data download in S and X bands with multiple modulations. This system was successfully tested and confirmed to have received data from ISTRAC Port Blair Ground Station.

Speaking on the successful mission, Sanjay Nekkanti, Chief Executive Officer, Dhruva Space, commented, “The PSLV-C55 launch is a very proud moment for Dhruva Space. Completing three Space missions in less than a year-one of which saw the launch and successful deployment of India’s first private satellites, authorised by IN-SPACe, we are happy to achieve this special milestone. The global market can expect greater things to come as we continue to fly our own or fly our customers’ payloads on every PSLV mission moving forward.”

Speaking to The Hans India, CEO, Dhruva Space, said, “After achieving success in this mission, we are already in planning stages for our large satellite missions. Satellites are important in our daily lives as private and public entities demand satellite-based services. They are important in helping farmers understand crop yield, providing insights to national security agencies and others. Through the recently announced Indian Space Policy, 2023, an official nod was given for opening the Indian space sector for private players. The global market shall certainly witness many interesting and beneficial missions from Dhruv Space in years ahead.”