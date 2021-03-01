Hyderabad District Task Force panel holds review

Koti: The Hyderabad District Task Force Committee on Sunday held a review meeting on Covid second phase vaccination in the office of the Director of Medical and Health, here.

Addressing the meeting, Collector Swetha Mohanthy said the vaccine would be administered to people aged over 60 years and those in the age group of 45-59 years suffering from some long-term ailments. They have to produce certificates by MBBS doctors or registered medical practitioners, according to an official release. About 200 persons would be vaccinated every day.

The DC stated that the vaccine would be given free of cost at 12 centres, including some private hospitals, the details which can be obtained from COVIN APP. She said those taking the jab in government hospitals would have to pay Rs.250 (150 cost of vaccine, 100 service charge), while cautioning that none in the district should collect more amount than that fixed by the government.

Referring to the registration of people seeking to get vaccination, Mohanthy stated that they can register either online or at the listed vaccination centres. The soft run would be on for three days from March 1 at 24 centres. Four registrations can be done on one telephone number by providing any ID card issued by the government.

The DC explained that after taking the first dose, a person has to take the second after 29 to 42 days. She advised both the government and private hospitals to pay special attention to the vaccination process.

Among those who attended the meeting were Medchal Additional Collector Samson, GHMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Padmaja, Hyderabad DMHO Dr.J Venkati, District Immunisation Officer Dr Chandrasekhar, representatives of private hospitals, senior public health officials, besides Revenue and police department employees.