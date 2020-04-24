 Top
Hyderabad: DMart owner donates Rs 5 crore to CM relief fund

Hyderabad: DMart owner donates Rs 5 crore to CM relief fundDMart Promoter Mr Radhakishan Damani handed over the cheque to the minister KT Rama Rao at Pragati Bhavan on Thursday.
Radha Kishan Damani, owner of DMart, a chain of hypermarkets across India has donated Rs 5 crore to Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) through his group Bright Star investments supporting the government to fight against corona.

Kishan Damani's representative Mr Stephen Thomas, circle head, Telangana handed over the cheque to the minister KT Rama Rao at Pragati Bhavan on Thursday.

Also, Cyber Homes donated Rs 50 lakh, Chandanagar corporator donated Rs 50 lakh, Bulk Drug Manufacturers Association of India contributed Rs 35 lakh, NSR Estates donated Rs 10 lakh, Sri Maruthi Sundar Associates, West Rock Ventures, Madhava Reddy Vijjili, Priya Sharma Software Pvt Ltd have donated Rs 5 lakh to the CMRF.


