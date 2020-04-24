Hyderabad: DMart owner donates Rs 5 crore to CM relief fund

Radha Kishan Damani, owner of DMart, a chain of hypermarkets across India has donated Rs 5 crore to Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) through his group Bright Star investments supporting the government to fight against corona.

Kishan Damani's representative Mr Stephen Thomas, circle head, Telangana handed over the cheque to the minister KT Rama Rao at Pragati Bhavan on Thursday.

Wholeheartedly thank DMart Promoter Mr Radhakishan Damani for donating Rs 5 Crore through his group company Bright Star Investments Pvt Ltd to the Telangana CM Relief Fund. Mr Stephen Thomas, Circle Head, Telangana has handed over the same. pic.twitter.com/CMwNqMAAq3 — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 23, 2020

Also, Cyber Homes donated Rs 50 lakh, Chandanagar corporator donated Rs 50 lakh, Bulk Drug Manufacturers Association of India contributed Rs 35 lakh, NSR Estates donated Rs 10 lakh, Sri Maruthi Sundar Associates, West Rock Ventures, Madhava Reddy Vijjili, Priya Sharma Software Pvt Ltd have donated Rs 5 lakh to the CMRF.

Many thanks to Cyber Homes for donating Rs 50 Lakh to the CM Relief Fund: Minister @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/FUIDtdZfq9 — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) April 23, 2020



