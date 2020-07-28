Hyderabad: Donate plasma & save lives, plead city cops

• Cyberabad Police and SCSC have been conducting regular blood/plasma donation drives across Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Cyberabad Commissionerate limits

• The police are requesting denizens to come forward and donate blood. They can register online at https://donateplasma.scsc.in/ or can contact: 9000257058 or 9490617440

Hyderabad: "Donate Plasma; Save Lives," is an ardent call given by Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar to the denizens who have recovered from COVID-19, while felicitating 39 plasma donors post their recovery. The Commissionerate in collaboration with Indian Red Cross Society, Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society has also been organising blood donation camps at Osmania General Hospital, Niloufer Hospital and Institute of Preventive Medicine Central to facilitate those in need of blood and plasma. In view of the current pandemic situations many in regular need of blood have been suffering shortage of blood across the city. Keeping the same in mind the Cyberabad Police initiated the move to benefit the regular blood recipients.



"Those who have fully recovered from COVID, may save the lives of infected patients by donating the plasma as it contains coronavirus antibodies. These antibodies boost the immune system of the Covid positive patients to fight the virus. Hence, we are requesting those who have recovered to come forward and donate blood," said VC Sajjanar.

The Cyberabad Police along with the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) have so far, collected around 5,322 units of blood through regular blood donation drives held across Cyberabad Commisionerate limits.

"Plasma/Blood donation is a social responsibility, awareness need to be created to eliminate the stigma that it causes harm to the donor. This noble cause doesn't affect the health and I have done myself. So, I request all to donate blood/plasma to save precious lives. The donated blood is separated into RBC, Plasma and Platelets, which can save three lives" adds Sajjanar.

The Commissioner further, wholeheartedly appreciated all the 39 plasma yoddhas, who saved lives of 78 patients in critical and emergency conditions and has urged more people to come forward to help in this cause.











