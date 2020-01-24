Hyderabad: Don't allow MIM to hoist national flag: VHP to cops

Hyderabad: Stating that the MIM leaders may be giving inflammatory speeches and encourage mob to demolish Bhagyalakshmi Temple near Charminar, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders on Thursday urged the city police Commissioner not to grant permission to the MIM to hoist national flag on midnight of January 25 (Saturday).

The VHP, Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi, Hindu Dharm Premi and other organisations have urged the city police not to give permission to the MIM leaders to hoist national flag at Charminar at midnight.

Addressing a press conference here, VHP leader M Rama Raju said that there is a temple at Charminar and the MIM party openly opposes and also claims to destroy it.

"MIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi has insulted the goddesses many times and claimed to bring it to the ground at the earliest. His brother Asaduddin Owaisi too said that the temple should be removed at the earliest and is making all moves with all related government departments to demolish the same.

His motive seems to make inflammatory speeches at the gathering and thereby encouraging the mob to demolish the temple. Hindus of Hyderabad have great attachment with this temple and any damage to it will vary badly hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus," said Rama Raju.

The VHP leader also said that 'Flag Code of India' clearly states that Indian national flag should flown from sunrise to sunset, except in some special conditions, it is a gross violation of the flag code to hoist national flag in the nights.

"Asaduddin Owaisi being a parliamentarian has called the public to hoist flag on the midnight which shows his disrespect to our national pride and it is nothing but a serious crime," said Ganesh Utsav Samithi secretary Bhagawanth Rao.