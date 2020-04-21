Hyderabad: Don't feed on roadside, warns Mayor Bonthu Rammohan

Hyderabad: GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan on Tuesday asked the voluntary organisations not to take up annadanams on the roads as the government was providing food to orphans and also the people who were engaged in begging.



About 60 persons who are engaged in begging were shifted to shelter home by the GHMC authorities on Tuesday. The Mayor said that GHMC was providing shelter and food to 4,600 orphans and those who are engaged in begging, in the city.

Noticing Kartik along with his friends distributing food on the roads, the mayor appealed them not to distribute the food on roadside as the people were not maintaining social distance and there was a threat of spread of virus among them and requested to coordinate with the GHMC for distribution of food.

Due to lockdown most of the business establishments are closed, the workers from hotels, lodges and from petty vendors were left in distress as they were unable to go to their native place and depended on donors for food. On enquiry, it was found that some of them were local residents and even though they were white card holders thus beneficiaries of free rice and cash, they were coming out daily for free food from donors. Mayor warned them not to come out since there is a chance of virus passing to the family members. He also warned of booking cases against them if they repeatedly venture out of their houses.

The mayor also informed that GHMC was providing shelter and free food through Annapurna free meals in 25 shelters homes, and providing shelter and free meals in 85 centers through NGOs. Medical health check-up was also provided to them. It is estimated that about 400 who are engaged in begging were living around Secretariat. They are being shifted to shelter homes.