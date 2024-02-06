Choppadandi MLA gives ₹1.50 lakh from his first salary to SSC students for snacks in the evening.

MLA's first salary donation:

Choppadandi MLA Medipally Sathyam set a good example when he gave ₹1.50 lakh from his first salary as MLA on Monday to pay for snacks for SSC students at government schools in Choppadandi constituency before the March 2024 SSC public exams.

SSC students support by Choppadandi MLA:

At the Collectorate in Karimnagar on Monday evening, he gave a cheque for 1,50,000 to Collector Pamela Satpathy for this reason. Special classes are already starting in state-run schools in preparation for the upcoming SSC public exams, which is when the initiative will come into play. Educational support from political leaders is crucial in the development of the state, he added.

