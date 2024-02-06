  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Choppadandi MLA gives ₹1.50 lakh from his first salary to SSC students for snacks in the evening.

Choppadandi-MLA-donation-to-SSC-students
x

Choppadandi-MLA-donation-to-SSC-students

Highlights

MLA's first salary donation:Choppadandi MLA Medipally Sathyam set a good example when he gave ₹1.50 lakh from his first salary as MLA on Monday to pay...

MLA's first salary donation:

Choppadandi MLA Medipally Sathyam set a good example when he gave ₹1.50 lakh from his first salary as MLA on Monday to pay for snacks for SSC students at government schools in Choppadandi constituency before the March 2024 SSC public exams.

SSC students support by Choppadandi MLA:

At the Collectorate in Karimnagar on Monday evening, he gave a cheque for 1,50,000 to Collector Pamela Satpathy for this reason. Special classes are already starting in state-run schools in preparation for the upcoming SSC public exams, which is when the initiative will come into play. Educational support from political leaders is crucial in the development of the state, he added.

Choppadandi MLA gives ₹1.50 lakh from his first salary to SSC students for snacks in the evening.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X