Hyderabad: Edu Port at GHAL gains momentum

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad Aerotropolis Limited (GHAL) is ramping up its Edu Port to create a world-class educational cluster attracting pedagogy and research institutions at a dedicated space spread out over 100 acres of land parcel. Edu Port at the Airport City today hosts the Schulich School of Business; ChinmayaVidyalaya, GMR Aviation Academy, Flight Simulation Technique Centre (FSTC), CFM South Asia Training Center and Pratt & Whitney India Training Center.

As a major boost to the Edu Port's vision, GHAL has partnered with city-based Saint Mary's Educational Society to build Sancta Maria International School. This collaboration envisages the development of Sancta Maria International School, a second K12 (Kindergarten to 12th Grade) venture in Hyderabad city. Coming up on a 15-acre of serviced land at Hyderabad Airport City, this residential academic facility is slated to be unveiled by 2022. Sancta Maria International School envisions to provide the highest standards of education offering a great learning opportunity in a safe environment to unlock the hidden potential of students.

Aman Kapoor, CEO, Airport Land Development, GMR Group, hopes this venture would go a long way in bridging the skill gap and creating global leaders in tandem with dynamic market needs and business environment.

B Arogya Reddy, president & chairman, Saint Mary's Educational Society, said, focus would be on ways in which children – complex, multidimensional young human beings – can be helped to grow, learn, and develop in their capabilities, relationships, and overall well-being.