Hyderabad: English-only question paper in TS EAMCET 2023 removed

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad has decided to remove the English-only question paper for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023.



The questions for the exam which is scheduled to be held from May 7 to 11 will be either in English-Telugu or English-Urdu versions. Earlier it used to be in exclusive English too.

As TS EAMCET is conducted in various sessions, there is a possibility that question papers can be of various difficulty levels. In order to ensure that no student should be at disadvantage, the scores of the students are normalized.

While normalizing the scores, marks scored by candidates are checked session-wise and the marks of candidates are either slightly reduced or increased based on the difficulty level of the question paper.

In the past few years, it was witnessed that most urban students are opting for exclusive English question papers in the TS EAMCET and scoring high when compared to average marks scored by rural candidates who are either opting for English-Telugu or English-Urdu version.

After witnessing this trend, JNTU Hyderabad which is conducting the entrance test on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) decided to remove the English-only question paper for TS EAMCET 2023.

The submission of online applications for TS EAMCET 2023 began today. The last date for it without a late fee is April 10, 2023. With a late fee, applications can be submitted till May 2, 2023.

Students will get an edit option to make changes in their application between April 12 and 14, 2023.

With a late fee of Rs. 250, an application can be submitted online till April 15. Applications can be submitted till April 20 and 25 upon payment of a late fee of Rs 500 and Rs 2500 respectively.

The applications can be submitted till May 2, 2023, with a late fee of Rs 5000.

The hall tickets for TS EAMCET 2023 can be downloaded from the official website from April 30, 2023.